Poem – Mantra (By Sanjeev Sethi)
Mantra
Every lived heart
is a palimpsest.
The trick is to pursue
new tongues,
parse neologisms.
Pasts: miry or otherwise
need no postmortems.
Not on cloudy days
nor when crocked.
Author Bio: Sanjeev Sethi
Sanjeev Sethi is the author of three well-received books of poetry. His most recent collection is This Summer and That Summer (Bloomsbury, 2015). His poems are in venues around the world: The Tower Journal, Peacock Journal, Boston Accent Lit, The Greensilk Journal, The Bond Street Review, Rasputin, PoetryMagazine.com, Easy Street, Novelmasters, 3:AM Magazine, Morphrog 14, Poetry Pacific, Transnational Literature, Postcolonial Text, Otoliths, and elsewhere. He lives in Mumbai, India.
Sanjeev Sethi’s poetry book, Wrappings in Bespoke, has won the Full Fat Collection Competition-Deux organised by Hedgehog Poetry Press. Ali Jones is the co-winner. Mumbai-based Sethi has published over 1,200 poems in more than 25 countries.