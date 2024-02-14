Poetry Book Release – Earth Links by Gary Beck

Earth Links contrasts the work of nature with the work of man, often revealing our flagrant madness.

Meaningful and constructive – Spectrum and Heart

We love your poems – New Literary Journal

Memorable and Remarkable – Terrene Magazine

Earth Links is a 104 page poetry book in paperback with a price of $15.00 ISBN 978-81-8253-673-9. from Cyberwit Publishing. The Kindle version is $2.99 Soon available through all major retailers. For information or to request a review copy, c0ntact:

cyberwit@gmail.com

https://www.amazon.com/dp/9389074894/

Gary Beck has spent most of his adult life as a theater director. He has 14 published chapbooks. His poetry collections include: Days of Destruction(Skive Press), Expectations (Rogue Scholars Press). Dawn in Cities, Assault on Nature, Songs of a Clerk, Civilized Ways, Displays, Perceptions, Fault Lines, Tremors, Perturbations, Rude Awakenings, The Remission of Order and Contusions (Winter Goose Publishing). Desperate Seeker will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. Conditioned Response (Nazar Look). Resonance(Dreaming Big Publications). Virtual Living (Thurston Howl Publications). Blossoms of Decay, Expectations, Blunt Force and Transitions (Wordcatcher Publishing). Temporal Dreams will be published by Wordcatcher Publishing. Earth Links (Cyberwit Publishing). His novels include: Extreme Change(Cogwheel Press), Flawed Connections (Black Rose Writing), Call to Valor and Crumbling Ramparts (Gnome on Pigs Productions). As part of the continuing series, ‘Stand to Arms Marines’, Gnome on Pigs Productions will publish the third book in the series, Raise High the Walls. Sudden Conflicts (Lillicat Publishers). Acts of Defiance and Flare Up (Wordcatcher Publishing). Still Defiant (the sequel to Acts of Defiance) will be published by Wordcatcher Publishing. Extreme Change will be published by Winter Goose Publishing. His short story collections include, A Glimpse of Youth (Sweatshoppe Publications). Now I Accuse and other stories (Winter Goose Publishing). Dogs Don’t Send Flowers and other stories (Wordcatcher Publishing). The Republic of Dreams and other essays (Gnome on Pig Productions). The Big Match and other one act plays will be published by Wordcatcher Publishing. His original plays and translations of Moliere, Aristophanes and Sophocles have been produced Off Broadway. His poetry, fiction and essays have appeared in hundreds of literary magazines. He lives in New York City.

