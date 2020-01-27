Pop-Up Island

5 / 5 ( 3 votes )

PAKISTAN: The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Balochistan—killing at least 515 people—shifted enough mud and rock to create a new island in the Arabian Sea, off the port city of Gwadar. The land mass, seen here in a photo shot by the Pleiades satellite, is reportedly about 250 ft. (76 m) long and roughly 60 ft. (18 m) high. Like others before it, it’s expected to disappear over time.

Photograph by CNES/Distribution Astrium Services/AFP/Getty Images

