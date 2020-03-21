Quote – Gratitude… The Greatest of Virtues March 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, it is the parent of all the others” – Cicero Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – ParentsCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingMaya Angelou Quote – CourageAndy Borowitz Quote – Functioning GovernmentPope Francis Quote – The New MilleniumQuote – Who you have to be Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with cicero, quote, values, virtue Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.