Quote – Negative Emotions January 6, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Negative emotions like loneliness, envy, and guilt have an important role to play in a happy life; they’re big, flashing signs that something needs to change.” Gretchen Rubin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalThe Downside of FacebookRobert H. Schuller Quote – The Storm Will PassThomas Jefferson Quote – Our Greatest HappinessBuddha Quote – Happiness Never Decreases By Being SharedDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose Happiness Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with emotions, envy, guilt, happiness, lonliness Happiness Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.