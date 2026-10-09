Quote – Negative Emotions October 9, 2026 Antarctica Journal “Negative emotions like loneliness, envy, and guilt have an important role to play in a happy life; they’re big, flashing signs that something needs to change.” Gretchen Rubin Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with emotions, envy, guilt, happiness, lonliness Happiness Quotes