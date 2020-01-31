Reef madness

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

It seemed like a good idea at the time. In 1972, Broward County,Fla., organized more than 100 boats to dump an estimated700,000 tires into the Atlantic Ocean in hopes of sparking thegrowth of an artificial reef. Ultimately corals never grew on thebundles of tires, and over time the bundles became loose,causing damage to nearby natural reefs. Now Florida officialsregard the underwater tire pile as an environmental calamity,and divers paid by the Florida Department of EnvironmentalProtection will partially remove the pile. The agency beganthe $1.2 million project with high hopes, but biologist and projectmanager Pat Quinn admitted that the project will remove lessthan 13 percent of the mess: “There are just tires for as far asyou can see.”

