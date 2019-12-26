Print

RETURN TO SENDER

Public urination is a problem in most major cities of the world, but now another town is using technology to “pee back” the perpetrators, so to speak. Authorities in the St. Pauli district of Hamburg, Germany, had the walls in this well-known red light district sprayed with a super-hydrophobic nano-coating which is so water repellent that, as tech website gizmag.com reports, “urinating on a treated surface becomes a shoe-wetting, trouser-soaking exercise.”

 

Source: gizmag.com

