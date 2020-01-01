Rolling Stones – You Get What You Need January 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try, sometimes, you get what you need” – Rolling Stones Share this: More from Antarctica JournalTaylor Swift – “Innocent”Carrie Underwood, “Temporary Home”Bill Withers – Lean On MeClose To The Edge – YesCeline Dion – In Some Small WaySong Lyrics – CW ROCKS TRUE (Parody of Queen’s “We Will Rock You”) By Melissa R. Mendelson Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with get, lyrics, quote, rolling stones, song Choices Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.