I opened the window of my 29th- floor apartment and yelled, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!”

A faint voice from a neighboring building called back, “Oh, yeah? What are you so mad about?”

I was stunned, but touched that someone out there heard me and cared. For the next 15 minutes we had a conversation about my troubles.

It was really what I needed from the universe at that moment.