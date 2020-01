5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

In a bid to rid the city of the smell of urine, officials in San Francisco have begun coating walls near bars and areas frequented by the homeless with a special liquid-resistant paint that repels pee. “The urine will bounce back on the guys’ pants and shoes,” said a spokesperson. “The idea is they will think twice next time about urinating in public.” Requests for the pee-proof paint are pouring in.

