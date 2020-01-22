Self-harm in Girls and Young Women

The rate of girls and young women causing self-harm is on the rise starting with girls as young as 10 years old. These women and girls are taking more pills, cutting themselves, poisoning, and other forms of self-harm. This rate in 2014 was 6.4% of 16 to 74-year-olds up from 2.4% in 2000 in a study from Lancet Psychiatry. Very alarming numbers. These girls and women need more availability and improved services to help them. It’s also noted that most of these girls and women don’t seek out the help that they need.

It’s believed that the numbers of girls and young women committing self-harm has risen due to more social media activities, cyber-bullying, social isolation, and sleep deprivation.

Most of the ones that do self-harm do not go on to suicide right away but may think about it at a future date.

Share this:













