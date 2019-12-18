Shell Shocking Breakup After 115 Years Together

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

After a century of marital bliss, the world’s longest romance appears to be over. Bibi and Poldi—a pair of Galapagos giant tortoises—are no longer on speaking terms after a century together. Keepers at the Reptile Zoo in Klagenfurt, Austria, say the pair fell out after a fight in which Bibi took a chunk out of Poldi’s shell. Now, whenever they are reintroduced, Bibi hisses at Poldi, who responds with violent lunges. “They are both 115 and have been together since they were young” said zoo owner Helga Happ. “But they just can’t stand each other anymore”