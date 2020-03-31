Signs of Deep Water Inside the Moon

Scientists are beginning to believe that there is a substantial amount of deep water inside the moon under its dusty exterior. When the astronauts were on the moon during the Apollo missions back in the 1970’s they found some glass beads that were formed when magma from volcanic eruptions was cooled rapidly and trapped water. The scientists found that these beads contain as much water as basalt, a volcanic rock on earth. These beads were found to be widespread and with better satellite data they figure that the moon is wetter than originally thought. There may be so much water in the interior of the moon it just might fill a one-yard deep ocean.

After more research, some of the future lunar visitors may not have to bring their own water supplies on visits to the moon.

