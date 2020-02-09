Sir Peter Ustinov Quote – Terrorism February 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Terrorism is the war of the poor, and war is the terrorism of the rich.” – Sir Peter Ustinov Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Terrorism vs. MilitarismPakistani activists seek to block Chinese power plantsIndefinite Detention Of American CitizensTransit System Closes Its Bathrooms Over Terrorism ConcernsMonitoring your tweetsThe biggest threats to humanity Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, Sir Peter Ustinov, terrorism Quotes Society
