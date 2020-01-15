Smoking Causes Schizophrenia in Newborns

In a study of women who smoke and their pregnancies they determined that there is a large possibility that the infant may have develop schizophrenia. Researchers found that if the women smoked cigarettes or used smokeless tobacco this could also occur. Some of the infants may have low birth weight, preterm delivery, and the possibility of sudden infant death syndrome. Other problems that may arise are neurodevelopmental abnormities, behavioral problems, ADHD, depression, or anxiety. Later in life the baby of a smoking mother may develop impaired fertility, type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and respiratory problems. These children may also have a tendency to have bipolar disorders associated with the use of tobacco.

