Song Lyrics – I Am A Clone (Dedicated to Orphan Black) (By Melissa R Mendelson)

I Am A Clone (Dedicated to Orphan Black)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

She looks like me.

Fate flashes by.

She looks like me,

and then she dies.

I steal her life,

walking dangerously along

the knife,

and now I’m cut open.

I’m torn apart.

They all look like me.

Chorus:

I am a clone.

I don’t belong.

I want to run,

but they won’t leave me alone.

I am a clone,

but that’s not my name.

Call me, Sarah

for now there is no more home.

My daughter they want.

Jealousy is ugly,

and one might lose an eye.

They can’t have her,

but can I?

The danger is growing.

Conspiracy darkens.

I have to surrender.

I cannot win,

but I can’t give up.

They’re depending on me,

but there are so many.

What have I become?

Chorus:

Bridge: Dear sister, sister. We are the same. One and only. A bond that cannot be broken. I will fight for you, die for you. I will never leave you alone.

Don’t let them take me.

Don’t let me take me.

Don’t let them take me!

I cannot take it anymore.

I’m breaking apart,

a virus destroying all that I thought.

I know where the bodies are buried,

but still they persist.

I am not a clone.

I do exist!

Chorus: Repeat Twice

