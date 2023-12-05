Song Lyrics – I’m Not Coming Home For Christmas (By Melissa R Mendelson)

I’m Not Coming Home For Christmas

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Desert sands are the stars shining tonight.

Warm kisses of wind are the wings

touching my back,

but I still can’t take flight.

So, here I am on Christmas

with my heart begging to be held,

but I know.

I know my love will be found.

This war rages on.

I’m a soldier on a mission,

but I still want to come back home.

I’m miles away,

but can my family hear me across the sand?

Will my love travel a thousand miles

to touch the hearts I leave behind?

Please, remember me

as I march on.

Chorus:

I’m not coming home for Christmas,

but I’m already there.

My heart and soul are with you,

so please do not despair.

I’m miles away,

but my thoughts are with you.

I’m not coming home for Christmas,

but please don’t forget that

our love is what keeps me.

And I will see you again.

My streets rage with violence.

Bullets steal across the silence,

finding innocence,

and white roses fall into red.

Tears are the rain pouring down,

and I’m not coming home.

Blue and red lights flash across the dark.

Serve and protect,

and we march on.

Fires lick at the dreams burning bright,

and cries for help fill the night.

And our wings spread,

taking flight,

but not all of us will return.

Not all of us will come home,

but do not despair.

Our love is what keeps us strong.

Our love will never leave you behind.

Chorus:

Bridge:

This is a strange world, one with high demands, and some give all. But some don’t care anymore. The weight of this world is bearing down, and we’re falling apart, begging for hope. But we cannot falter. We have to stand strong. We have to remember love, and she will keep us strong. She will take us home.

Chorus: (Repeat Twice)

Share this:













