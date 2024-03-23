? Song Lyrics – On White Wings I Fly (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

On White Wings I Fly (For Misha Collins)

(Parody of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive”)

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

It’s always the same, only the monsters will change

Everyday seems like the heroes are fading away

Another catastrophe, where Hope is losing hold

I’d fly all night just to be by their side

Chorus:

I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive

Sometimes I fail, sometimes the fight last for days

And the people I love will fight to go away

Sometimes, you can tell you lost

By the end of the day

And when you’re all alone, you hope you’re not to blame

Chorus: Repeat Twice

I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive

And when evil walks these streets, my wings unfold from my back

A blue light will hum, I’m now on the attack

I’ve seen heaven and hell, I’ve seen it all

I’ve seen the world near end, and we heroes still standing tall

Cause I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Cause I’m an angel, I got the Winchesters on my side

I’m trying to keep them alive

And I fly, trying to keep them alive

I still fight, trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive (4x)

