? Song Lyrics – On White Wings I Fly (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

On White Wings I Fly (For Misha Collins)

(Parody of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive”)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson

 

 

 

It’s always the same, only the monsters will change

Everyday seems like the heroes are fading away

Another catastrophe, where Hope is losing hold

I’d fly all night just to be by their side

 

Chorus:

I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive

 

Sometimes I fail, sometimes the fight last for days

And the people I love will fight to go away

Sometimes, you can tell you lost

By the end of the day

And when you’re all alone, you hope you’re not to blame

 

Chorus: Repeat Twice

I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive

 

And when evil walks these streets, my wings unfold from my back

A blue light will hum, I’m now on the attack

I’ve seen heaven and hell, I’ve seen it all

I’ve seen the world near end, and we heroes still standing tall

 

Cause I’m an angel, on white wings I fly

I’m trying to keep them alive

Cause I’m an angel, I got the Winchesters on my side

I’m trying to keep them alive

And I fly, trying to keep them alive

I still fight, trying to keep them alive

Trying to keep them alive (4x)

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






