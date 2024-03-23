? Song Lyrics – On White Wings I Fly (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
On White Wings I Fly (For Misha Collins)
(Parody of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive”)
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
It’s always the same, only the monsters will change
Everyday seems like the heroes are fading away
Another catastrophe, where Hope is losing hold
I’d fly all night just to be by their side
Chorus:
I’m an angel, on white wings I fly
I’m trying to keep them alive
Trying to keep them alive
Sometimes I fail, sometimes the fight last for days
And the people I love will fight to go away
Sometimes, you can tell you lost
By the end of the day
And when you’re all alone, you hope you’re not to blame
Chorus: Repeat Twice
I’m an angel, on white wings I fly
I’m trying to keep them alive
Trying to keep them alive
And when evil walks these streets, my wings unfold from my back
A blue light will hum, I’m now on the attack
I’ve seen heaven and hell, I’ve seen it all
I’ve seen the world near end, and we heroes still standing tall
Cause I’m an angel, on white wings I fly
I’m trying to keep them alive
Cause I’m an angel, I got the Winchesters on my side
I’m trying to keep them alive
And I fly, trying to keep them alive
I still fight, trying to keep them alive
Trying to keep them alive (4x)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.