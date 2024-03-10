Song Lyrics – Paint My Heart Red (By Melissa R Mendelson)

Paint My Heart Red

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

Say those three words,

and paint my heart red.

See the passion light inside,

and keep me warm

forever in your arms.

And the movie ends.

My heart is crystal,

and all those lines

are the scars

from those that have come

to break what I keep inside.

Now, my heart is fragments

of a distant glass

that I still wait to have filled

if you ever come my way.

Chorus:

Paint my heart red.

Say those three words.

See the crystal warm

with the love of someone

that found me in this world.

Paint my heart red.

So many times the glass has been empty,

and so many times has the glass been shattered.

My fingers bleed

as I pick up the shards,

and I’m crying on the inside,

crying in the dark.

Every eye cast over me

only sees a shadow of the girl

I keep inside,

and nobody knows the stories

that wait to paint the world

while I wait

for you to paint my heart red.

Chorus:

Bridge:

And still I am alone,

and solitude has given me strength.

This world will be mine in time,

and I can do it alone.

But if I think of you

and when you might find me,

my solitude will melt

if you speak those three words.

This world won’t be mine

if I can’t share it with you

and if my heart stays forever clear.

Chorus: (repeat twice)

Share this:













