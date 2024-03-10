Song Lyrics – Paint My Heart Red (By Melissa R Mendelson)
Paint My Heart Red
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
Say those three words,
and paint my heart red.
See the passion light inside,
and keep me warm
forever in your arms.
And the movie ends.
My heart is crystal,
and all those lines
are the scars
from those that have come
to break what I keep inside.
Now, my heart is fragments
of a distant glass
that I still wait to have filled
if you ever come my way.
Chorus:
Paint my heart red.
Say those three words.
See the crystal warm
with the love of someone
that found me in this world.
Paint my heart red.
So many times the glass has been empty,
and so many times has the glass been shattered.
My fingers bleed
as I pick up the shards,
and I’m crying on the inside,
crying in the dark.
Every eye cast over me
only sees a shadow of the girl
I keep inside,
and nobody knows the stories
that wait to paint the world
while I wait
for you to paint my heart red.
Chorus:
Bridge:
And still I am alone,
and solitude has given me strength.
This world will be mine in time,
and I can do it alone.
But if I think of you
and when you might find me,
my solitude will melt
if you speak those three words.
This world won’t be mine
if I can’t share it with you
and if my heart stays forever clear.
Chorus: (repeat twice)
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.