Song Lyrics – SHUT (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Shut – By, Melissa R. Mendelson

White porcelain faces

in this river

that I still drown in,

pulled under by their world.

Painted eyes closed

and plastic smiles,

their faces drift by

as I continue to struggle to stand.

Chorus:

Will you see me?

Will you open your eyes?

Can you take me in?

Let me be in this world.

Open your eyes.

Carried by the current of their world,

I float on by,

passing by them

like I was never there.

This river has me.

I can’t break free.

I am still drowning

because I won’t eat their lies,

see clear when the world is hazed,

and know there is more

beyond here.

Chorus:

Bridge:

This is not the perfect world,

and I am not the perfect one.

I know the pain that paints the world,

and I hear the screams of the lonely still.

I know what lies beyond the wall,

but here I am

fighting to break free

of the river of you.

Chorus: (repeat twice)

