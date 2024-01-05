Song Lyrics – Wings of Gray (By Melissa R Mendelson)

Wings of Gray

by, Melissa R. Mendelson

They say if you reach heaven,

you’ll grow wings across the sky.

They say that if your dreams disappear,

something inside you will die.

Whispers of my soul

come down to you.

My beating, heavy heart

begs to live a life true.

Chorus:

Don’t fade.

Don’t fade away.

Don’t fade.

Don’t fade into gray.

Can you climb to heaven,

lead me to the stairs?

Can you drop me

a rope to help me there?

My dreams no longer

lie in this ground,

but the path to them

has yet to be found.

Don’t sail away.

I’m not yet gray.

Chorus:

Bridge:

I want my wings to touch the sky.

I no longer want to cry.

These dreams come to you.

Please let them through.

Let them through.

Let my fly

up on high.

Let me through

into you.

Chorus:

Chorus 2:

These dreams come to you.

Please let them through.

Let them through.

Let my life be true.

Share this:













