Song Lyrics – Wings of Gray (By Melissa R Mendelson)
Wings of Gray
by, Melissa R. Mendelson
They say if you reach heaven,
you’ll grow wings across the sky.
They say that if your dreams disappear,
something inside you will die.
Whispers of my soul
come down to you.
My beating, heavy heart
begs to live a life true.
Chorus:
Don’t fade.
Don’t fade away.
Don’t fade.
Don’t fade into gray.
Can you climb to heaven,
lead me to the stairs?
Can you drop me
a rope to help me there?
My dreams no longer
lie in this ground,
but the path to them
has yet to be found.
Don’t sail away.
I’m not yet gray.
Chorus:
Bridge:
I want my wings to touch the sky.
I no longer want to cry.
These dreams come to you.
Please let them through.
Let them through.
Let my fly
up on high.
Let me through
into you.
Chorus:
Chorus 2:
These dreams come to you.
Please let them through.
Let them through.
Let my life be true.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.