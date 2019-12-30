Stephen Chbosky Quote – Sob Story December 30, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Not everyone has a sob story, and even if they do, it’s no excuse.” – Stephen Chbosky Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBenjamin Franklin Quote – Good For Making ExcusesExplanations are excuses and excuses are liesDalai Lama quote – no one truly benefits from causing harm to another sentient beingBette Davis Quote – A Sure Way To Lose HappinessC.P. Snow Quote – The Pursuit Of HappinessChanning Pollock Quote – Happiness Is A Way Station Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with excuses, happiness, quote, stephen chbosky Happiness Quotes
