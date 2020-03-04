Steve Prefontaine Quote – Give Your Best March 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” – Steve Prefontaine Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEric Thomas Quote – Sacrifice What You AreGarth Brooks Quote – Unanswered PrayersWalter Anderson Quote – Bad Things Do HappenCartoon – More Fun Than….Hidden Cash All Over NY And LAOfficers’ kindness was a welcome surprise Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with gift, quote, sacrifice, Steve Prefontaine Life Quotes Values
