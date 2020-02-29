Steven Wright Quote – Everything February 28, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment You can’t have everything. Where would you put it? ~ Steven Wright Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSteven Wright Quote – WomenSteven Wright Quote – Sleeping GoodSteven Wright Quote – Seashell CollectionSteven Wright Quote – ReminiscingSteven Wright Quote – When my foot falls asleepSteven Wright Quote – Dry Ice Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with greed, happiness, quote, Steven Wright Choices Decisions Happiness Money Quotes
