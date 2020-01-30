Steven Wright Quote – Tarot Poker January 30, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Playing poker with tarot cards – Got a full house…. People died! ~ Steven Wright Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Titanic Action FiguresCartoon – Shopping with old peopleSteven Wright Quote – ReminiscingSteven Wright Quote – Seashell CollectionSteven Wright Quote – Sleeping GoodSteven Wright Quote – Women Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with death, games, poker, Steven Wright Morality Quotes
