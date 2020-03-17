Tax Office Overrun By Chickens

EUGENE, Ore

A man who was upset with his local state revenue office released a flock of chickens inside the agency’s office.

Police ­responded to the scene to find that Louis J. Adler, 66, released seven chickens in the office lobby. The police officer, accompanied by an animal welfare officer rounded up the chickens and took them to a local animal shelter.

Representatives of the Greenhill Humane ­Society, which operate the shelter, did not immediately respond to inquiries about the event. Adler also could not immediately be reached for comment.

No injuries were reported to anyone involved, including the chickens.

Derrick Gasperini, spokesman for the state agency, confirmed that office employees had prior dealings with Adler and that he had been “frustrated with the outcome.” Gasperini did not reveal details about the source of Adler’s frustrations with the tax agency office.

Officers issued Adler a trespass notice which requires him to stay away from the office. If he violates the order, he could face a citation, stated police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

The worst part, according to the employees, was having to pick up some poop from the coop troop.