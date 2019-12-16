TEEN SUICIDES IN AMERICA

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

There has been a rise in teen suicides in the US. Researchers have found that the suicide rate goes up by a significant amount during the school year. They believe that school is taking its toll on the kids and making them think of ending it all. The age range of the highest numbers of suicide is from 12 to 14-years old with girls being the highest number. Some suggestions are that the kids are being cyber-bullied on social media, feel very inadequate, or have family members who are on drugs. They also don’t have the tools to interact in the real world with people in social situations, so they pull into themselves. Some of the teens don’t want to admit that they have a problem and don’t want to talk to mental health physicians. When the teens do want to talk to someone, they are finding it hard to find someone that they can relate to.

Share this:













