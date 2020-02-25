The past is not an obstacle February 25, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The past is not an obstacle, just a force exerted against my back.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalBuddha – Concentrate on the Present MomentNever allow your past to affect who you are todayMignon McLaughlin Quote – The Past Is Strapped To Our BacksRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory FuturePeople In Your PastWilliam Faulkner Quote – The Past Is Never Dead Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with obstacle, past, quote Attitude Life Quotes
