The wealthy taking up housing meant for the poor
Though New York City’s waiting list for subsidized housing stands at over 300,000, the agency still has only nominal ability to evict a tenant who once qualified but subsequently became wealthier, and the latest “beneficiary” of those rules, according to a November WPIX-TV report, is a household that reported earning $497,911 in a recent year. Initially, one housing authority official declared it beneficial that such a mixture of income levels occupy subsidized housing — so that struggling families would not have only other struggling families for neighbors — but public pressure has made the authority reconsider.
