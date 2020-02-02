The wealthy taking up housing meant for the poor

5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Though New York City’s waiting list for subsidized housing stands at over 300,000, the agency still has only nominal ability to evict a tenant who once qualified but subsequently became wealthier, and the latest “beneficiary” of those rules, according to a November WPIX-TV report, is a household that reported earning $497,911 in a recent year. Initially, one housing authority official declared it beneficial that such a mixture of income levels occupy subsidized housing — so that struggling families would not have only other struggling families for neighbors — but public pressure has made the authority reconsider.

