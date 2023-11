THIN LINES (By Zero-Gravity)

THIN LINES

Thin Lines is a collection of words and phrases that are similar in spelling or sound, but have very different meaning. Another interesting thing is how though they are different, one can easily lead to the other.

SQUIRT & SQUINT

INBRED & EMBED

INFANTRY & INFANT TREE

TOGETHER & TO GET HER

AWRY & AWAY

DOMINANT MALE & DOMINANT MEAL

AMUSE & ABUSE

EMPTINESS & EMPTY NEST

CHIEF & THIEF

GOD & DOG

PRAY & PREY

CONTENT & CONTEXT

THERAPIST & THE RAPIST

GUTS & GUST

HATE & HAVE

STIGMA & STIGMATA

VISUALIZE & VISUAL LIES

INTERFERE & INTO FEAR

INFECTION & AFFECTION

EYE 2 EYE & EYE 4 EYE

REJECT & RESPECT

RATIONALIZE & RATION OF LIES

FIENDS & FRIENDS

DOING & DOPING

TENDER EYES & TENDERIZE

DAMNATION & DAMN NATION

MOMENT & MOVEMENT

BONDING & BONDAGE

LONER & LOVER

BREAST & BEAST

MONEY & MONKEY

SANITY & SANCTITY

MYTH & MATH

PAIN & PAYIN’

CONTENDER FOR THE THRONE & CONTENDER FOR THE THROWN

GENTLEMEN & GENITAL MEN

CAVE & CAGE

TRADE & TIRADE

LIVE & LEAVE

SHADY & SHAKY

IMPROV & IMPROVE

SCAN & SCAM

SCAM & SCUM

FIESTA & FIASCO

REST & RUST

DEITIES & DAY AT EASE

DELETE & DELIGHT

ENGAGED & ENRAGED

MON YOU MENTAL? & MONUMENTAL

BEAM ME UP & BEAT ME UP

DEMISE & DESPISE

INDISCREET & IN DA STREET

WIRED & WEIRD

ANGER & DANGER

NAZI & NOT SEE

WORRIER & WARRIOR

SACRED & SCARED

ENEMA & ENEMY

DONUT & DO NOT

CHAT & CHEAT

EXIST & EXIT

COLLISION & COLLUSION

NAP & SNAP

SHIT & SHIFT

FAREWELL & FARE WELL

STALE & STABLE

OF COURSE & OFF COURSE

CONDEMNATION & CONDOM NATION

DESIRE & DESIGN

CAREFULLY & CARE FULLY

HISTORICAL & HYSTERICAL

BULLY & BUDDY

LIVE TOGETHER & LEAVE TOGETHER

AFRAID & A FRAUD

RUPTURE & RAPTURE

ATTACK & ATTACH

FALL & FAIL

SWAT & SWAY

SWEAT & SWEAR

TALE & TAKE

TALK & TAKE

REVENUE & REVENGE

REVISE & REVIVE

ROOT & ROT

RUDE & RULE

SALE & SAIL

STAKE & TAKE

SOME & SUM

SLACK & STACK

SHELL & SHELF

HAVE & SHAVE

LIQUIDATION & LIQUID NATION

WEAK & WREAK

WORD & WORK

WIENER & WINNER

HOLE & WHOLE

WIELD & YIELD

STRUGGLE & STRAGGLE

ABSTINENT & OBSTINATE

HEALTH & WEALTH

BEATEN & BEAT IN

SAVIOR & SAVE YOUR

SALVATION & SALIVATION

AUTISTIC & ARTISTIC

AWEFUL & AWFUL

BREWS & BRUISE

SENSOR & CENSOR

COARSE & COURSE

HAVE & HALVE

HEROIN & HEROINE

HOARD & HORDE & WHORED

REMEMBER & DISMEMBER

OVERDO & OVERDUE

PROFIT & PROPHET

WRECK & WREAK

SCENE & SEEN

SEAMS & SEEMS

CLING ON & KLINGON

SHEARS & SHEERS

SORDID & SORTED

TENSE & TENTS

THREW & THROUGH

TRUSSED & TRUST

VERSES & VERSUS

WAIT & WEIGHT

WAR & WORE

WE’D & WEED

WHINE & WINE

WITHER & WITH HER

MEDICATION & MEDITATION

PETTY & PRETTY

APP & MAP

LUST & LOST

LESS & SEAMLESS

See what you can make of these.

All of the following words have double meanings which are quite different from each other.

ABSENT

AFFECT

ATTRIBUTE

BACK

BANK

BAR

BAT

BEAR

BOW

CAN

CAPTURE

CLEAR

CHANGE

CLOSE

COCK

COMBINE

COMMUNE

COMPACT

COMPOST

COMPOUND

COMPRESS

CONDUCT

CONSCRIPT

CONSOLE

CONSORT

CONSTRUCT

CONSULT

CONTENT

CONTEST

CONTRAST

CONVERSE

CONVERT

CONVICT

COOL

DEAR

DEFAULT

DEFECT

DICE

DIE

DIGEST

DISCHARGE

DISMOUNT

DISPLAY

DOING

DOWN

DRAWER

EFFECT

ENGAGE

ENTRANCES

EVENING

EXPLOIT

EXTRACT

FILE

FINANCE

FINE

FOOT

GAY

IMPACT

IMPLANT

IMPORT

IMPOUND

INCLINE

INCREASE

INSERT

INSULT

INTERCEPT

INTERCHANGE

INTRIGUE

INTO

INVALID

INVITE

JUST

LEAD

LETTER

LIGHT

LIGHTER

LIVE

MANIFEST

MATCH

MAY

MIND

MINUTE

MOPED

MORTAR

NAIL

NOVEL

NUMBER

OBJECT

OFFENSE

OVERLAY

OVERLOOK

PARK

PERFECT

PERFUME

PERMIT

PERVERT

POLISH

PRESENT

PROCEEDS

PROGRESS

PROJECT

PROTEST

PURPOSE

QUAIL

QUARRY

REBEL

RECALL

RECAP

RECESS

REDRESS

REFUND

REGRESS

REJECT

RELAPSE

REMAKE

RESEARCH

RESENT

RETAKE

RETARD

RETRACT

ROCK

ROSE

ROUND

ROW

SECOND

SEWER

SINK

SKIED

SUBJECT

SURVEY

SUSPECT

SIGN

SPIRIT

SPOKE

STORY

TEAR

THEORY

TRANSFER

TRANSFORM

TRANSPLANT

TRANSPORT

TRANSPOSE

TOO

TYPE

UPDATE

UPLIFT

UPSET

WATCH

WAVE

WIND

WOUND

YARD

Contributor - J.M., Managing Editor