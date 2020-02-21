Thomas Merton Quote – Human Temptation February 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The biggest human temptation is to settle for too little.” – Thomas Merton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalThomas Merton quote – Trust in him no matter how you feelThomas Merton Quote – Mental And Emotional RubbishThomas Merton Quote – What You DesireThomas Merton Quote – God Is Hidden Within MeThomas J. Merton Quote – Human TemptationThomas Henry Huxley Quote – The Cost Of Doing Nothing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, settling, Thomas Merton Choices Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.