Twitter as a learning tool?

■ A Brazilian school is teaching kids proper English by asking them to correct erroneously worded tweets by their favorite celebrities. The school asks its preteen students to point out grammar and spelling errors to the likes of Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Charlie Sheen. In April, Bieber tweeted, “That was a long bus ride. But we here.” Maria, 9, replied, “Watch out. It’s we’re here, not we here.” When Sheen misspelled “brain” in February, Rafael replied, “Man, use your brain, not your ‘brane.’

“The teachers hope one of the celebs will write back using proper grammar.

