Vaginal Sound System Brings The Front Row Experience To Your Fetus

Babypod was conceived after a study by Institut Marquès showed that fetuses can hear and react to sounds at only 16 weeks old. It’s still up for debate whether babies in utero actually benefit from listening to your smartphone playlist, though Babypod claims its device “stimulates the vocalization of babies before birth through music and encourages their neural development.” It may also encourage grooving and shaking, though that’s just a guess.

Around holiday time, singer Soraya Arnelas performed for an audience of pregnant women using Babypods.

Should you happen to give this revolutionary device a try, we highly recommend the following playlist for your fetus’ listening pleasure….