Some of us like to rock & roll, and some of us like to gyrate & gestate. Gynecology clinic Institut Marquès has discovered a way to bring that front row concert experience right to your fetus. What they’ve designed is called Babypod, a speaker that expecting mothers insert into their vaginas (in tampon fashion) to play songs for their developing fetuses. Babypod connects to a smartphone and plays music directly into the vagina, which is the only way for a fetus to hear unmuffled sounds, the company says. It’s also more stylish than having giant headphones wrapped around your belly.
Vaginal Sound System Brings The Front Row Experience To Your Fetus
Babypod was conceived after a study by Institut Marquès showed that fetuses can hear and react to sounds at only 16 weeks old. It’s still up for debate whether babies in utero actually benefit from listening to your smartphone playlist, though Babypod claims its device “stimulates the vocalization of babies before birth through music and encourages their neural development.” It may also encourage grooving and shaking, though that’s just a guess.
Around holiday time, singer Soraya Arnelas performed for an audience of pregnant women using Babypods.
Should you happen to give this revolutionary device a try, we highly recommend the following playlist for your fetus’ listening pleasure….
- Diana Ross – I’m Coming Out
- Queen – Under Pressure
- Johnny Cash – Ring of Fire
- Guns N’ Roses – Sweet Child O’ Mine
- Matchbox 20 – Push
- Gloria Estéfan – Coming Out of The Dark
- TLC – Waterfalls
- Salt & Peppa – Push It
- Lady Gaga – Born This Way
- The Ramones – I Wanna Be Sedated
- Natalie Imbruglia – Torn
- Idina Menzel & Michael Bublé – Baby It’s Cold Outside
