When A Team Pulls Together

■ A high school baseball team in Sacramento was practicing last week when they heard desperate cries for help. A teenage girl had been pinned underneath a car in the Valley High School parking lot. Without prompting, the 30-strong team quickly lifter the four-door sedan off the injured girl, allowing coaches Troy Quirillo and Brett Sawyer to pull her to safety. The girl was treated for minor injuries in the hospital and released. “The baseball players became men” said Sawyer. “Their courage in a traumatic situation was truly remarkable. I couldn’t be more proud.”

