WHY DON’T MORE PEOPLE GET HIT BY FALLING SPACE JUNK?

Giant chunks of manmade space junk regularly fall to Earth. It has been reported that only one person has been hit by falling debris and she was not hurt.

According to a Harvard University astronomer rocket parts and satellites that weigh two tons, or more are falling uncontrollably to the earth about once a month. If you go back a decade or more countries didn’t keep track or try to control these falling objects, so they were falling to the earth more often and frequently.

According to the Center for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies we have about 50 to 200 rather large pieces of debris fall to the earth every year. About 12 million pounds of debris has fallen to the earth over the past 40 years according to the Orbital Debris Center.

The earth is about 70% water and 99.9% of land is not occupied by people at any given time so the chance that you will be hit by debris is highly unlikely. You are more likely to be hit by lightning that hit by Space Debris.

