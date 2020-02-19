Wit & Wisdom

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

“Everything comes to those who wait… except a cat.” Racing driver Mario Andretti, quoted in RoadandTrack.com

“I have found that all ugly things are made by those who strive to make something beautiful, and that all beautiful things are made by those who strive to make something useful” Oscar Wilder quoted in Real Simple

“Travel offers the opportunity to find out who else one is.” Author Rebecca Solnit, quoted in the San Francisco Chronicle

“You’ve got to keep selling yourself a bill of goods, and some people are better at lying to themselves than others.

If you face reality too much, it kills you.” Woody Allen, quoted in HuffingtonPost. com

“The function of man is to live, not to exist”

Jack London, quoted in The Boston Globe

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.” Author William Arthur Ward, quoted in ForeignPolicy.com

“Nothing makes a man so adventurous as an empty pocket.” Victor Hugo, quoted in CSMonitor. com

