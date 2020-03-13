WORLD’S LONGEST SUSPENSION FOOTBRIDGE FOUND IN ALPS

If you are an adventurer be sure to check out the longest suspension footbridge – 1621 feet long and 26” wide – in the world. Located in Switzerland, 279 feet above the ground between Zermatt and Grachen. The previous bridge was destroyed in a rock avalanche back in 2010. They don’t recommend that you try to cross if you are afraid of heights and since the bridge is made of metal it would not be good to travel if they have predicted lightning. If you are afraid of heights you could take the ground path, but it will take you at least 3-4 hours longer to get to the other side. Be brave and take the high road.

