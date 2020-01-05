10 Foods Predicted to Go Extinct

Climate change and a shopping list? At first glance, it seems just a wrong correlation. Well, it is not! Climate change is already affecting our present and it will heavily influence our future.

The extreme weather conditions brought by climate change are progressively increasing the risk of drought, floods, heat waves and wildfires, not only affecting our lives directly but influencing our diet and food habits as well.

Climate patterns are definitely shifting and as human being and animal species, also plants need to re-adapt before is too late.

Currently, 4% of land all over the world suffers droughts every year and, experts say, numbers will grow to 18% by the end of our century, due to the rapid increase of drought events in the coming decades.

Scientists are now trying to design and experiment with crop types that would be able to survive longer with no water, but in general, the rise of the temperatures over 30C is bad for growing staples, as numerous studies show. Besides, the human intervention in agriculture has profoundly affected the adaptability capabilities of domesticated plants at advantage of longer durability.

The foods that are unfortunately going to appear on the endangered list are also among the most popular and liked by all, and that’s the reason why raising awareness on climate change and connected risks become fundamental.

But let’s see which these are and why!

The latest GreenMatch infographic can give an idea on how our shopping list could change if we do not start taking seriously care of our planet!