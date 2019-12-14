96-year-old Indian man – World’s oldest father

■ A 96-year-old Indian man has been declared the world’s oldest father after his wife bore a son last month—the second in two years. Ramjeet Raghav, a farmer in a village about 30 miles from Delhi, said the doctors who delivered the healthy boy in a nearby hospital were surprised when he told them he was the father. “I think it’s important for a husband and wife to have sex regularly” Raghav said. “My neighbors are jealous and they keep asking me for my secret, but all I tell them is that it’s God’s will.”

