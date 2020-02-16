Acknowledging Beijing’s Pollution

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

The smog which suffocates Beijing has gotten so bad that the Chinese media has concluded that something must be done. Poor visibility has led to canceled flights and highway closings. The level of particulates in the air topped 35 times the World Health Organization’s safety limit. China’s new leaders “appear to be sending a signal that they want to allow more criticism on the environment,” said Liu Jianqiang, editor of China Dialogue. “Leaders are aware that the people can wait 20 years or more for democracy, but they can’t wait that long for clean air.”

Share this:















China smog shuts schools and roads There has been widespread disruption across northern China as smog brought roads and flights to a standstill.



Schools were also forced to close after visibility in parts of the northern city of Harbin in Heilongjiang province was reduced below 50m (160ft).