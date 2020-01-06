Afghanistan the Largest Grower of Hashish

Even though Afghanistan is the largest grower of marijuana and hashish it is illegal. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime not only is the country of Afghanistan the largest producer of Opium they have surpassed the country of Morocco in producing hashish. In the past 30 years the Taliban believe that it is un-Islamic to smoke cannabis. The Taliban banned the production in the 1990’s, of cannabis but since it is a big fundraiser, they have changed their minds. Now you can buy it in coffee houses and dispensaries.

If you are thinking of going there to get some you might want to rethink that. Even if you have a prescription you might get arrested. The country is in the middle of a drug war. The Afghan government does not condone the use of marijuana or growing it. If you do go there don’t even think of exporting it, you will be arrested, given a big fine, and jail time.

