■ Alec Baldwin has vowed to retreat from public life in a new article in which he denounces his gay critics, and calls former colleagues at MSNBC “boring” and “full of s—.” In an “as told to” screed in New York magazine, the actor insists he “never wanted” to host the ill-fated MSNBC show Up Late With Alec Baldwin, which was canceled after just five episodes when an irate Baldwin allegedly called a photographer a “faggot.”

Baldwin denies using that word, and complains he was “labeled a homophobic bigot by Andrew Sullivan, Anderson Cooper, and others in the Gay Department of Justice, tummy on MSNBC, he writes that morning talk show host Joe Scarborough is “neither eloquent nor funny,” and calls Rachel Maddow “phony.” Baldwin vowed to leave New York City and move to Los Angeles, where “you live behind a gate, you get in a car, your interaction with the public is minimal.”

