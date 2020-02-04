Alice Miller Quote – Children Are Messengers February 4, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Children are messengers to us from a world we once deeply knew.” – Alice Miller Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPope John Paul II Quote – Joyful FamilyPhyllis Diller Quote – The First Twelve MonthsFranklin P. Jones Quote – PatienceRobert Fulghum Quote – Always WatchingCatherine M. Wallace Quote – Listen Earnestly To Your ChildrenFran Lebowitz Quote – Only If He’s Buying Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Alice Miller, children, quote Family Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.