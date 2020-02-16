Ancient Mayan Pyramids Bulldozed

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Nohmul, Belize

A Belizean construction company has bulldozed one of the country’s largest ancient Mayan pyramids. The 2,300-year-old Nohmul mound was dug out and crushed into gravel for use in road building. “It’s like being punched in the stomach, it’s just so horrendous,” said Jaime Awe, the head of Belize’s Institute of Archaeology. “Why can’t these people just go and quarry somewhere that has no cultural significance? It’s mind-boggling.” Many lesser Mayan mounds have already been razed for road fill. Police are trying to determine what company was responsible; criminal charges could be filed.

