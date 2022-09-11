Antarctic Shipwreck Discovered Below Icy Water

The Endurance was a 1915 Antarctic shipwreck which sank about 10,000 feet below an Arctic ice sheet, It was discovered by a team of archaeologists, engineers, and other researchers. The ship belonged to British polar explorer Ernest Shackleton. It sank during an attempt to cross Antarctica via the South Pole. The crew survived but the ship was unfortunately lost to the dark, frigid Arctic waters.

Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust’s expedition, called Endurance22, used an icebreaker ship and underwater drones to locate the sunken vessel. The recovery was documented on the expedition’s website. The Endurance was located on the Weddell Sea floor, in the Southern Ocean near the Antarctica Peninsula.