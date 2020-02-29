Antarctica Has Record-breaking Voyage

Back in March 2018 an extraordinary expedition took place. The Oyster 72 Katharsis II sailed below the 62°S round Antarctica. During the trip the weather didn’t help with all its fog and snow it made it very difficult to sail. Icebergs made their appearance when least expected and looked as though they were disintegrating. With the wind blowing at times around 60 knots made it rather difficult to maneuver between icy obstacles. When the east side of Antarctica was reached the weather changed and the yacht was able to sail around the southern continent.

There have been two known attempts to go around the southern continent below the 60th parallel – Russian yacht Apostol Anrdey that ended when she lost her rudder in 2005 around the Ross Sea, and the other was a Russian-Ukrainian yacht the Scorpius in 2012 after suffering major damage in the D’Urville Sea.

Share this:













