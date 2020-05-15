ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION IN TEENS

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

Teenagers in America are facing an epidemic of anxiety and depression. When freshmen were asked, they said that they feel overwhelmed with all the studying and work that they must accomplish. Most teens feel that they need to be perfect because they see it all the time on Social Media. This has increased from 2011 to 2018, hospitals have also had an increase in teenage suicides over the past decade. Teens are not being taught how to handle their anxiety or depression – they are just given pills.