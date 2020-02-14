Aquarium Theft Leads To Big Win At Fishing Competition

5 / 5 ( 1 vote )

A British fisherman was arrested after stealing a sea bass from an aquarium to win a fishing competition. Matthew Clark, 29, won a trophy and $1,300 in prize money for the 13-pound fish. But rival anglers quickly recognized the bass’s distinctive markings from a local aquarium and reported him to police. Clark confessed and said he sold the prizewinner to a fishmonger. “All we got back was the head and the tail,” said a spokeswoman for the aquarium.

