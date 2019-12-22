Are There Dangers in Binge-Watching

Researchers have found that binge-watching may be linked to bad sleeping habits, fatigue, and insomnia. They discovered that when a person sits and binge-watches a show, they have a tendency to keep thinking about the show when they are trying to go to sleep. People don’t have to get up and change the station or put a new disc in the player because they are watching shows on their iPad or iPhone. While spending most of the day binge-watching a show a person rarely gets up to do anything else like spend time with friends, family or just getting away from the screen for a break. Some binge-watching is good – like if you are home with an illness and really don’t want to get out of bed, but if it turns into a habit you might encounter some other problems.

These problems may include loneliness and bouts of depression since you are not out and about with other people. By watching mindless shows on Netflix or YouTube some teens find it makes them feel like they are being productive and giving them a place to put their attention instead of on their loneliness. It doesn’t help them with life it just makes them more isolated.

Parents can help with this binge-watching by talking to their kids asking questions about what they are watching and how the kids feel about what they are watching. By doing this the kids may have a better way to healthier viewing habits. They also need to get out more and be with other people and activities.

