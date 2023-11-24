Art – Warrior Sketches by Artcadius Curley

5/5 - (2 votes)

Artcadias CurleyMy name is Artcadias Curley and I'm an artist from Klagoten, AZ. I draw native drawings mixed with some Jesus drawings. I draw because it makes me feel good about myself and that I can accomplish things. My grandmother and father help me become a better person and a better artist. They are the ones who keep me going and give me a goal in life. I love art and drawing as well as football. It is my plan to go to college to further my abilities.